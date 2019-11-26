Substitute teacher leaves lasting impression with hand-made "sock monsters"

Six-year-old Lynae Blair can't let go of her new doll.

Substitute teacher makes handmade dolls for her students at Calvert Elementary School

"We kind of like her don't we," Nichole Blair, Lynae's mom said.

The doll has rainbow colored fabric, fuzzy arms and glasses, just like Lynae.

It was hand-made by Lynae's substitute teacher, Amanda Converse, who is filling in as a kindergarten teacher at Calvert Elementary School.

"It's something that's fun and exciting and it gives them a gift from me," Converse said.

Converse made one for every child, taking care to make every "sock monster" as unique as its new owner.

"You can tell she put extra effort into making these," Converse said.

Converse said she's been sewing for years, and first made the "sock monsters" for a first-grade classroom she subbed in last year.

"It was a hit, the kids loved it," Converse said.

She uses them as learning tools, characters in writing projects and something to remember her by long-after she's done subbing.

Lynae's mom said she was blown away.

"She just cares so much," Blair said. "A lot of subs just come and teach and then they're gone, she really cares."

Converse, who finished subbing with Lynae's class Tuesday said she'd do it again in a heart beat.

"They're worth it," Converse said. "I like to make them happy, I like helping them learn. I just love them, they're worth it.

