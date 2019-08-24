Subway burglarized

Updated: Sat 2:01 PM, Aug 24, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN)- The Lincoln Police Department said a Subway at 53rd & O Street was burglarized on Saturday.

An unknown individual took an undetermined amount of money and caused $200 worth of damage at around 2 a.m.

This event is still under investigation.

 