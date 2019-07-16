Subway restaurants in Lincoln targeted in burglary spree

Police are investigating burglaries at four Subway restaurants in Lincoln. All four burglaries occurred between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. on Monday.

Police said the first occurred at 5:53 a.m. at the Subway on Northwest 1st Street, south of West Fletcher Ave. The store reported a cash register was stolen.

Around 6:00 a.m. a burglary was reported at the Subway near Northwest 12th St. and West Cornhusker Highway. Police said the store manager received an alert at home that the security alarm had gone off. She was able to pull up the store's security video and see a man inside the store. Police said the front door was shattered and a register was stolen. Damage is estimated around $200.

The third burglary was reported around 7:15 a.m. at the Subway at 53rd and O Streets. Police said the drive thru window was broken and a cash register was stolen. Damage to the window is estimated around $200. Video surveillance showed the burglary happening around 6:00 a.m.

The final burglary was reported around 8:30 a.m. at the Subway on Sun Valley Boulevard near West O Street. Police said a cash register was stolen and damage was reported to the store. Damage is estimated around $100.

Police said all four locations have surveillance cameras and officers are reviewing the footage. Anyone with information should call Lincoln Police at 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 475-3600.