Sudan’s PM survives assassination attempt in capital

Sudan’s state media says the prime minister survived an assassination attempt Monday after an explosion went off near his convoy in the capital of Khartoum.

Abdalla Hamdok’s office and his family confirmed he was safe following the explosion. Sudanese state TV said Hamdok was heading to the Cabinet’s offices when the blast took place, and that he was taken to a “safe place.”

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which highlighted the fragility of Sudan’s transition to civilian rule.

Hamdok was appointed prime minister last August, after pro-democracy protests forced the military to remove autocratic President Omar al-Bashir and replace it with a civilian-led government.

Military generals remain the de facto rulers of the country and have shown little willingness to hand over power to the civilian-led administration.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.