Summer Music Sundays Concert Series returns to Lincoln

Sunday was the first night of the Summer Music Sundays Concert Series outside of Kinkaider Brewing in the Haymarket.

It was hot outside, but that did not stop many people from coming out and having a good time. Individuals were able to sit back and have some food and drink while listening to music.

The event started at 4 p.m. and ran until 7 p.m. Kinkaider has a list of musicians planned through September and individuals will be able to get a $5 Bloody Mary and $1 hot dogs all day. Customers at Kinkaider said it's nice to get back outside and enjoy things like this.

This is the second year Kinkaider has held its summer concert series. Employees said its great to see all the people out there.