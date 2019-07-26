Summer a busy time for PCM Help Center

Summer is a busy time of year for the staff at the People's City Mission Help Center as they work to keep up with demand.

Roughly 24,000 items will be distributed at the Help Center this year, according to staff.

CEO President Tom Barber said 10 percent of the population in Lincoln uses their center to either drop-off or pick up items.

They collect things like clothing, food, personal care items, and then distributes them to people in need.

The Help Center is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

Donations can be dropped off anytime Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. 5:30 p.m.

The center is located at 68th and O Street.