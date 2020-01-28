Sun Valley Lanes to host Nebraska's first PBA US Open

In just a few weeks, Sun Valley Lanes will host Nebraska's first major bowling tournament.

The Professional Bowler's Association US Open is expected to bring hundreds to the capital city.

The tournament will host 108 US Open qualifiers as they compete in a six-day tournament.

"This is going to be the center of the bowling world here in a few weeks," John Losito, owner and operator for Sun Valley Lanes said.

Losito said it's Sun Valley Lanes' reputation that brought the tournament here and he couldn't be more honored, but, it's a big undertaking.

"We're having the lanes leveled to the highest standard possible, getting pins on spot, having new pins put in," Losito said.

As 10/11 NOW was at Sun Valley, employees were hanging streamers and American flags above the lanes.

"It looks more like the Fourth of July in here than January," Losito said.

Sun Valley Lanes is right in the middle of a huge expansion, but Losito said crews are pushing pause on construction for the event.

"We're going to have a bigger arcade, laser tag, we're doubling the size of our indoor lounge and adding an outdoor smoking area and a green space," Losito said.

Originally the construction was set to be completed in late spring or early summer, but with weather delays and the US Open, it's more likely construction will finish up by late summer.

Losito said it's all worth the delay.

"It's been fun, even our contractors are excited about it so we're happy and we're ready to go," Losito said. "Well almost ready."

Tickets to watch the US Open are available, for more information visit the "Sun Valley Lanes" or " PBA website."

