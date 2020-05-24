Sun Valley Lanes to reopen in early June

Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln isn't expected to reopen June 1 as the owner is still working on a $4 million renovation project. The bowling alley is adding several different activities to the facility including mini-golf, volleyball, laser tag and a bigger arcade. Sun Valley Lanes' owner, John Losito, said he's already received a lot of feedback.

"Based on what we've seen so far on our social media, people are pretty excited about all the stuff they see going on in here," Losito said. Although it's not expected to open June 1, Losito said he does expect it to open in early June. The only portion to be open will be the bowling alley.

Losito said to follow the 50% capacity rules, they'll only operate using 16 lanes. He said he's excited to get customers coming through the door again.

"It's nice to see that people have reached out to us and see what's been going on between the closure and the expansion." Losito said, "Were going to be looking forward to seeing some faces we haven't seen in a while." Losito said it'll be interesting to see how many people come once it does reopen.

"Well be kind of curious to see how it affects us." Losito said, "But we're going to do our best to make people feel safe and have a good time." Losito said the entire project should be done by Thanksgiving.