Sunday homicide victim's mother speaks out

10/11 NOW has learned the man who was killed in downtown Lincoln on Sunday morning is 32-year-old, Timothy Wallace.

(Source: KOLN).

Wallace died after he was shot on O Street between 13th and 14th Streets around 1:30 a.m.

On Sunday night, 10/11 NOW spoke with his mother who says she wants justice for her son.

"That's my first son, that's my baby. That's my baby,” said Marlina Ware.

On Sunday night, Marlina Ware choked back tears as she thought about her son, Timothy Wallace, as a loving father of four, and a stepfather to three.

Pictures show the 32-year-old laughing and playing with his kids, and that's exactly the way she says she'll remember him.

"Laughter, laughing, you know he's a real goofball, he loved to have fun, even if you're angry at him, he'll always find a way to make you laugh,” said Ware.

According to Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister, officers were already in the area completing an unrelated investigation, when they heard shots and found Wallace with multiple gunshot wounds.

Their initial investigation shows there was a disturbance leading up to that shooting.

Ware says she is completely numb.

"Right now I'm still, I'm still trying to process it. It's just not real to me right now,” said Ware.

Lincoln Police say the incident is still under investigation and has not yet made any arrests, but Timothy's mom says she hopes that happens soon.

"I definitely want justice. I want that, I need that,” said Ware.