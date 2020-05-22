Sunday is "Celebrate Lincoln's Class of 2020 Day"

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today joined Lincoln Public Schools (LPS) Superintendent Steve Joel in encouraging resident to honor all public and private high school graduates at 8:20 p.m.on Sunday, May 24.

The Mayor issued a proclamation declaring Sunday as “Celebrate Lincoln’s Class of 2020 Day.” She and Joel asked residents to step outside or open their windows to safely cheer this year’s high school seniors, so they will be able to hear the celebrations across the city.

“We understand this year’s senior class is missing out on one of life’s greatest milestones because of the pandemic,” said Joel. “We are extremely proud of all of these students and how they have overcome the many challenges they have faced. We know the community will join us on May 24 at 8:20 p.m. and help us honor their accomplishments.”

About 3,000 public and private high school seniors are graduating this year, including the Mayor’s daughter Avalena, who will graduate from Lincoln High School. “As a class of 2020 parent, I can’t tell you how much this means, not just for our graduates, but for all their families and friends as well,” the Mayor said.

Part of the Mayor’s proclamation read, “… as our graduates coped with an unusual end to their high school career, they learned important lessons about sacrifice, the power of community, and their own resiliency – lessons that will serve them well in all the future chapters of their lives.”

Families and graduating seniors are encouraged to share photos and videos of their neighborhood celebrations with LPS to be posted on a special website. To upload photos or videos, visit home.lps.org/connect/celebrate2020, and select “upload” at the top of the livestream box. They are also asked to post photos and videos to Twitter and Instagram using #LNKGrad2020.

For more information on LPS and the class of 2020, visit lps.org or contact Mindy Burbach, LPS Communications Director, at 402-436-1609. More information on the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.