Sundays Farmers' Market at College View to open May 17

After carefully deliberating and preparing for a farmers’ market season with additional restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Sunday Farmers’ Market at College View plans to open Sunday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

There will be several changes to the Market, located at 4801 Prescott Avenue, most notably the spacing out of vendor booths and the implementation of ‘one-way’ customer flow through the market.

Jen Burianek, Market Manager said, “We want everyone to be able to shop for local food safely and maintain 6-foot distance protocols. In doing so, we are going back to our roots, a farmers’ market is really all about the farmers. We would like you to consider us your ‘outdoor grocery store’. Spacing out the vendors and establishing one-way flow through the open air market are among several important changes we’re making to market operations to ensure a smooth and safe market.”

Other highlights of the changes include:

- 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. is reserved for those over 60 or that are immunocompromised

- Single direction foot traffic enters off of 48th and Prescott Avenue,

- No pets

- No consumption of food at the market, takeout will be available from concessionaires

- Vendors will be required to wear masks and we strongly encourage customers to do the same

- Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the market

- There will be pre-order pick-up sites available

- No touching of produce/products, vendors will serve you

- Our credit/debit card token program has been suspended. Circulating tokens will be honored, however new ones will not be issued. Please bring cash/check/credit card for direct purchase from our vendors.

A complete list of rules and a market map can be found on the Market’s website or the Market Facebook page.