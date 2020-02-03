Super Bowl Parade set for Wednesday

Many Nebraskans were cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 on Sunday night. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31 to 20 in a shocking comeback.

Fans wanting to celebrate with the team are invited to a Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade on Wednesday, February 5.

According to fellow CBS affiliate KCTV, the parade will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The exact route will be announced Tuesday morning.

Following the parade, the Chiefs will also hold a victory rally at Kansas City’s Union Station. The rally is scheduled for approximately 1:30 p.m., shortly after the parade ends.

