10/11's media partner, KFRX-FM, is raising money for Make-A-Wish Nebraska on Friday, December 6 in their Wheel of Wishes event.

Wheel of Wishes is from 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Scheels in South Lincoln.

KFRX will be broadcasting live from Scheels, airing the stories of wish families, donors, and volunteers.

You can donate to Wheel of Wishes in person at Scheels, on the phone at 531-500-2157, or online here.