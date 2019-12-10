Support local stores during the fifth annual Haymarket Unwrapped

Tuesday, December 10 is the fifth annual Haymarket Unwrapped in downtown Lincoln.

Haymarket Unwrapped is Tuesday, December 10 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Haymarket Unwrapped is an annual shopping celebration, featuring Haymarket businesses.

The event is sponsored by the Lincoln Haymarket Development Corporation and Downtown Lincoln.

For 2019, the event was moved from a Saturday to a Tuesday, to encourage shoppers to head downtown after work.

Many stores will be offering deals and discounts during Haymarket Unwrapped. Check out the videos above to see what's being offered at From Nebraska Gift Shop, Wax Buffalo, and Forever Faithful Boutique.

Businesses are also offering raffle prizes, holiday treats, and Haymarket Gift Bags.

Indigo Bridge Books & Café is accepting donations for the Food Bank of Lincoln.

