Supporters gather to honor veterans at Auld Pavilion

The city honored its veterans Monday morning with dozens taking time out of their day to pause and say thank you.

The Auld Pavilion at the Veteran's Memorial Garden was packed with people and patriotism. The Girl Scouts Honor Guard presented the colors and a woman sang the National Anthem.

Speakers, like retired Major General Mark Musick and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird talked about the importance of thanking veterans.

"The people in the military, both past and present, are national treasures," said Musick. "They're part of a national treasure because they all live by the same standard service to the nation before the individual."

Veterans who spoke with 10/11 said they don't miss the chance to share their stories with their brothers. They say that the military and its veterans are like a collage; that they're strong separate but even better when they stand, and salute, together.