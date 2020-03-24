Supporting Lincoln restaurants for The Great American Takeout

The restaurant industry employs more than 15 million people, and because of COVID-19, restaurants across the country and here in Lincoln are getting hit harder than ever.

Participating in The Great American Takeout on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 is one way you can help out Lincoln restaurants. The campaign is an effort, created by a group of restaurants, for people to show support for those working in the restaurant industry. It's a way to recognize restaurant employees and stand with them during this crisis.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, dine-in meals are no longer being offered at most restaurants, leaving drive-thru, carry-out and delivery as the only options.

By using these options on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, you're supporting businesses in the Capital City, some of which are struggling to make ends meet.

The Great American Takeout campaign is urging people to order food at least once on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, whether it's delivery, takeout or drive-thru.

Erika Jensen is the owner of The Chocolate Season, and she tells 10/11, "We're just kind of doing anything we can to keep the store alive because the community needs that sense of normalcy, and just my staff and myself, we need it to. We just need to feel like we're doing something and being proactive about the situation."

Jensen says the loss of revenue has been scary for her and her staff.

During recent years, brewery taprooms have become an effective source of revenue for small liquor companies like Moran's Liquor Works in Lincoln.

Over the past week, the company kick-started their mobile app, allowing you to order alcohol by delivery or in-store pick up. From wine, to liquor and craft beer, Moran's is now making deliveries within Lincoln city limits.

The company's goal is to have all orders ready for pick-up within 30 minutes after ordering and will give a one hour window for deliveries. Moran's owners tell me since the adjustment, business is good, and that's exactly how they hope to keep it.

"We have had to close our tap room, but the hours that were being spent over there are now being spent on delivery. So far, we're keeping everybody employed," Moran's co-owner Eric Bahm tells 10/11.

Like many other small businesses, Moran's owners say they weren't quite ready to began making deliveries this soon, but they're making it work to serve those in the Lincoln community.

When you order takeout or delivery on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, feel free to post pictures to social media using #TheGreatAmericanTakeout.

Even after the Great American Takeout is over, people are encouraged to order takeout during the next few weeks and months to continue supporting Lincoln restaurants and their employees.

In case you have concerns, the CDC and the FDA say there is little evidence COVID-19 can be transmitted through food or packaging.

To view a list of small businesses in Lincoln now offering delivery, takeout, and curbside pick up options, visit .