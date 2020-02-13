Supporting UNL students for 24 hours by giving to "Glow Big Red"

Beginning Thursday, February 13, 2020, UNL's "Glow Big Red" 24 hour giving event kicks off for the second year in a row. The giving event goes from noon Thursday until noon Friday, February 14, 2020. UNL is encouraging you to show your husker pride, simply by making a donation.

When you give, you'll help support students and their scholarships, colleges and overall experiences while at the university. During UNL's first "Glow Big Red" fundraiser in 2018, they received 1,500 donations totaling $164,000.

"If you want to contribute to first generation students, you can contribute. If you want to contribute to the LGBTQA+ community, you can contribute. If you want the Office of Diversity and Inclusion to excel into the next generation, you can contribute to them," Josh Planos from the NU Foundation tells 10/11.

In 2020, the university hopes to see 1,869 donations made in honor of the university's founding in 1869.

Cristal Franco Granados is a student at UNL and is also a member of the Mexican American Student Association on campus. Her organization is one of the many that benefits from Glow Big Red donations.

"I think you should definitely give back to the university because you're basically giving money to future generations. Once these students come out of [college,] they go onto jobs, and it's giving them the money or the donations to have more opportunities here at the university," says Granados.

If you'd like to donate, you can visit here.