"When life gives you lemons:" How one Lincoln father celebrated sons' 18th birthday during a pandemic

It's certainly not your traditional 18th birthday, but it's definitely one Ian and Nolan Hemmett will not forget. After the pandemic shut down schools, their dad knew he had to do something to keep their spirits up and celebrate their 18th birthday.

"When life gives you a big fat lemon, we make lemonade and deal with it as best we can," said Michael Hemmett, father to twins, Ian and Nolan.

There is no better pick me up than a very loud, 18th Birthday parade surrounded, within appropriate social distance, by friends, family and their entire neighborhood.

"I expected a pat on the back, here happy birthday," said Ian.

"I would have be fine with that, but this was surprising. This was a lot, it was nice."

To make this birthday surprise even better, the twins suspected nothing.

"I mean, I saw my dad put stuff in people's mailboxes one day, but I was like whatever, I didn't think much of it," said Ian and Nolan.

For the twins, they're missing out on some memories of their last semester at high school. But this one surely will stick out forever.

The twins said considering the circumstances, this was the best celebration they could think of.