Surprise birthday party for retired LPD officer

COVID-19 has been impacting social gatherings for weeks. Birthdays are one of those main gatherings. People are either cancelling or having to get creative with how they celebrate.

One Lincoln family took the creative route for a guy who is no stranger to life challenges.

Jerome Blowers thought he was going to celebrate his 55th birthday with his wife and daughter who is home from college in a simple manner. Little did he know what his family had planned for him.

Car after car were honking and cruising through a north 74th street neighborhood for Jerome Blowers.

"(It) Has been a wonderful surprise and it really has been my best birthday ever I know that," said Jerome.

He is a retired police officer and he had no idea his family was throwing him a surprise drive by party.

"Next thing I know I heard some honking down the street and recognized a few of the vehicles. It was nice, and everybody had some positive things to say," said Jerome.

Celebrating a birthday with social distancing isn't the only obstacle Blowers has overcome. He was paralyzed in a swimming accident six years ago. He hopes his positivity will inspire others during these times.

"Just brings tears to my eyes," said his wife Jodi Blowers. "In a time where we've lost a lot of things we've also gained a lot and this is an example of one of the great things that's come from COVID-19."

"If you're good to people they're traditionally good back to you," said Jerome. "That's worth more than money."

The Blowers have been in the neighborhood for 26 years and if you're wondering the impact they've made. People came by and sang happy birthday through blow horns, tubas and there was even sign language.