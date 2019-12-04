Surveillance video shows vandal slashing Christmas inflatables

A Christmas vandalism caught on camera.

One Lincoln man caught a vandal on his surveillance on Tuesday night, showing a man slashing hundreds of dollars worth of inflatable decorations in his yard.

It all happened just west of 84th and O streets.

The video shows someone walks up to the inflatables and quickly slash them.

They then run to a car and take off quickly.

The homeowner says a total of four inflatables were popped, Olaf, a couple of snowmen and a Christmas tree.

Three of them he just bought within the last two weeks. He says it was extremely frustrating that someone would do this.

"I was angry. You know, I mean like why. I mean why would someone just decide to come through someone's yard and slash them for no reason,” said Terry Armknecht.

The homeowner was able to tape and sort of fix Olaf, so he's back standing.

But this afternoon he actually went out to get more security cameras to try to protect his house even more.

He says adding up the price of the four inflatables, they cost well over $300.

And if police catch who did this, he would like to be repaid.