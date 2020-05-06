Surveillance video shows man shooting at Lincoln home with air rifle

A Lincoln homeowner has nearly $1,000 worth of damage after surveillance video caught a man shooting at his home and running away.

On Wednesday morning, just after 6, officers were dispatched to a weapons violation around 59th and Aylesworth, which is near Brownell Elementary School.

LPD said a homeowner told responding officers that he woke up to several shots fired on the west side of his home.

Officers said several windows were broken and the homeowner had video that showed someone walking up to the home carrying an air rifle, then shooting at the home several times before running away.

A glass storm door, along with several windows, had bb pellet sized holes, according to LPD.

LPD added that the homeowner does not know the man or know why he was targeted. Roughly $1,000 worth of damage was done and officers are investigating.