Suspect arrested after Sunday morning shooting in Grand Island

Grand Island police are investigating a shooting that happened in a home on the 1300 block of North Broadwell early Sunday morning.

According to police, a 31-year-old man from Polk was shot after an altercation during an after-bar gathering at the home. The victim's wounds were not life-threatening.

Police say they later identified and arrested the suspect as he was leaving his home in Grand Island.

Two others who were with the suspect were also arrested on out-of-county warrants.

All three were booked in the Hall County jail.

Police have not yet released the names of those involved.