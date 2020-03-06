Suspect arrested after officers pose as customers to buy stolen items

Lincoln Police arrested a 39-year-old man after officers posed as an online customer looking to purchase items stolen from a storage unit.

LPD said on Nov. 4, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a burglary at a storage unit in Eagle.

Authorities developed Joey Applegarth Jr, 39, as a suspect.

Applegarth was able to avoid contact with authorities multiple times over the coming weeks, fleeing from multiple traffic stops.

On March 4, Applegarth sped away from multiple stops by Lincoln Police officers. That night, around 8:30 p.m., an officer posed as an online customer and agreed to meet Applegarth to purchase property that was stolen from the storage unit.

Police were able to arrest him, and also found suspected meth in the vehicle he was driving.

He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and theft by receiving.