Man arrested after ramming into Nebraska State Patrol cruiser

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested 43-year-old John Nereson of Scottsbluff after driving his vehicle into one of their cruisers around 7:20 p.m Thursday.

It happened when the trooper attempted a traffic stop on a 1970 Ford pickup for driving with no lights near 21st Avenue and South Beltline Highway in Scottsbluff.

After stopping, the driver exited the vehicle and refused to obey commands from the trooper.

The driver then decided to re-enter his vehicle and fled causing a pursuit.

The pickup stopped again at the intersection of East 17th Street and Portal Place.

After stopping the second time, Nereson put the vehicle in reverse and rammed into the cruiser with the trooper still inside.

The trooper then exited the cruiser and began giving repeated verbal commands to the suspect.

Nereson continued backing into the NSP unit, pushing it into a building, causing Nereson’s vehicle to become disabled.

Nereson was arrested for attempted assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, willful reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under the influence of alcohol (5th offense), driving under suspension, criminal mischief, and traffic violations.

The trooper was not injured in the incident but Nereson was transported to Regional West Medical Center for medical clearance and then lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail.

NSP was assisted by the Scottsbluff Police Department, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Scottsbluff Fire Department, and Valley Ambulance.

