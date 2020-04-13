Suspect arrested for assaulting man with ceramic ashtray

Lincoln Police said Billie Schmidt, 46, was arrested for second-degree assault after assaulting another man with a ceramic ashtray.

Police were called to the area of 9th and Rose Street around 9:00 p.m. Saturday on a report of an assault.

Police said the 59-year-old victim suffered a cut to his forehead.

Witnesses reported Schmidt was drunk and became upset for no apparent reason before hitting the victim in the head with the ashtray.

According to police, Schmidt left the area after the assault. He was arrested in the area of 18th and B Street on Sunday afternoon.