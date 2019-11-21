Suspect arrested in connection with metro bomb threat

David Gautier, 53, has been arrested in connection with a threat that forced the evacuation of a metro Walmart on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were alerted shortly before 3:30 p.m. Someone had called the Subway restaurant inside the Walmart near 72nd and Pacific threatening to blow it up.

The businesses were evacuated as a precaution but a sweep of the area turned up no sign of an explosive.

The threat had come in approximately 15 minutes after a man had been involved in a verbal clash with staff members. Investigators made contact with an off-duty, retired police officer on the scene who was familiar with the suspect and said the man in question frequented the Francis House.

He was identified as David Gautier and police found him at the Francis House. Gautier had a cell phone in his possession and when police called the number that the threat had come from, Gautier's phone rang.

Police said Gautier was interviewed, confessed and wrote a letter of apology to the employee who had received the threatening call.

Gautier was booked for Terroristic Threats and Resisting Arrest.