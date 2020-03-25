Suspect breaks into home, prepares food and steals rings

Lincoln Police said three rings, including a wedding ring, were stolen from a woman’s home on Monday.

LPD said a woman called police after she returned to her home in the 3300 Block of C Street and discovered someone had broken in.

Police said it was clear the suspect spent a lot of time in the house, and cigarettes were found lying around.

The victim also told police multiple items were moved around the house and food was prepared in the kitchen.

Three rings, a white gold diamond wedding ring, a yellow-gold diamond ring, and a ruby ring were stolen.

A variety of other items were also taken, police said, resulting in a loss of $9,000.

Police are hoping neighbors have surveillance video that will help lead to an arrest.