Suspect charges officer, knocks them down stairs

Lincoln Police arrested a 35-year-old man after he charged an officer and knocked him down some stairs.

LPD said on Tuesday around 9 p.m. officers were called to CenterPointe on reports of a man stating he was an assassin and threatening to kill people.

When police arrived, they talked to Ian Billington, 35. Billington threatened to kill officers, LPD said, then charged an officer causing them both to fall down the stairs.

Billington was restrained at the bottom of the stairs and was lodged for third-degree assault on an officer and resisting arrest.

The officer sustained abrasions to both wrists and elbows.

