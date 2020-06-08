Suspect in Bladen beating/robbery faces felony charge

The man arrested for a May 5 beating and robbery in Bladen will face charges in Webster County.

Casey Cassell, 19, Kenesaw, is charged with felony Robbery and misdemeanor Third Degree Assault.

The state patrol arrested Cassell late last week in connection with a home-invasion robbery that occurred in the late evening hours of May 5 in Bladen, Nebraska.

Investigators said Cassell knocked on the door of a residence in Bladen at approximately 11:00 p.m. on May 5, and then forced his way into the home when the victim answered the door.

Once inside the home, Cassell and two other juvenile suspects struck the 78-year-old resident with their fists and broke into a safe. The three suspects attempted to steal firearms, silver, and ammunition. As the three left the home, the homeowner fired multiple shots with another firearm. No persons were struck with gunfire. The suspects dropped most of what they had stolen.

Cassell was arrested in Central City, Nebraska Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Cassell was lodged in Webster County On $150,000 bond. The two juveniles, a 17-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, have been referred to probation.

If convicted on the assault charge Cassell could get up to 50 years in prison. His next court hearing is scheduled June 19.