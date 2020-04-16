Suspect killed during officer-involved shooting in Blair

Blair Police said a man has died after he was shot in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to a home on Adams Street in Blair around 9:50 p.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office also assisted Blair Police.

According to police, when officers entered the home, they were confronted by a man who was armed with a rifle. Police said, during the confrontation, the man was shot.

The man was transported to Memorial Community Hospital where he died.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the officer-involved shooting.