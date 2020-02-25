Suspect runs from traffic stop, found with meth

Lincoln Police arrested a 30-year-old who was found with nearly four grams of meth and a knife following a traffic stop on Sunday.

LPD said around 8:30 p.m. officers pulled over a silver Lexus near 29th and Vine streets for driving without headlights.

The driver, James Fisher, 30, ran from the car, police said, but was eventually taken into custody a short time later.

Police found 3.7 grams of meth on him, and a knife in the vehicle where he was seated.

Fisher was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, refusal to comply, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving with a suspended license and operating vehicle without headlights.

Police also briefly detained a passenger in the vehicle.