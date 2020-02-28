Suspect steals Dodge Charger, hits vehicle as it speeds away from police

Lincoln Police are searching for the person responsible for stealing a Dodge Charger and crashing it into another car in an attempt to evade police.

LPD said the vehicle was stolen from an apartment parking lot near 8560 Fremont Street. The caller reported his girlfriend’s car was broken into and the keys to his car were inside.

The call came in around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and around 12:30 p.m., the vehicle was spotted near 21st and Garfield.

According to LPD, the officer didn’t approach the vehicle immediately but waited until an unmarked cruiser arrived in an attempt to identify the driver.

When the vehicle was blocked by traffic, a detective got out to make contact, police said, but the vehicle accelerated, hit the unmarked car and drove away.

The vehicle was found near 34th and W streets unoccupied a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.