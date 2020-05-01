Suspects arrested after trying to flee on stolen ATV

Two people were arrested after a group of neighbors helped deputies track down a pair of suspects fleeing on a stolen ATV.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of SW 56th and West Van Dorn on Thursday morning after an alarm system alerted a building owner of someone trying to break into a storage building.

LSO said the building owner found the padlock to the building cut but nothing was missing. However, one of his cameras showed a suspect on an ATV in the area.

Later in the day, the alarm system alerted the property owner again, and when deputies arrived, they heard an ATV start-up across a field. LSO said an ATV then came out of the tree line near SW 56th and West Pioneers.

Deputies tried to pull over the vehicle but it did not stop. The building owner proceeded to call a group of friends and neighbors to help look for the ATV.

One of the neighbors driving a pickup truck found the ATV and turned to block the road, forcing the suspect to crash into a ditch.

Shane Stromer, 39, and Marilynn Parker, 35, were both arrested on burglary and drug charges.

Police said the ATV was also stolen from Edgar, Nebraska about a year ago.