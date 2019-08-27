Suspects cut hole in roof of convenience store to steal from ATM

Lincoln Police are searching for suspects who caused $12,000 in damage breaking into an ATM at a Casey’s Tuesday morning.

LPD said shortly before 5 a.m., officers were sent to the Casey’s at 2500 NW 12th Street after an employee discovered damage to the ATM.

Officers then found a hole in the store ceiling where someone had damaged the roof to gain entry. $12,000 in damage was caused.

Police said the ATM company was notified and will is trying to determine how much cash was stolen from the machine.

The Casey’s manager told police the process is underway of downloading surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

