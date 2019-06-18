Suspects enter home, threaten victim with gun

LINCOLN, Neb. – Lincoln Police are searching for two suspects who reportedly entered a home, threatened a victim with a gun, and stole a variety of items.
LPD said on Monday around 2:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a belated robbery in the 1600 Block of North 58th Street.
The 51-year-old victim told police a male and a female entered his home and threatened him with a handgun before going through his belongings.
The victim later discovered several items missing, including a laptop and jewelry, valued at roughly $350.
The investigation is ongoing.