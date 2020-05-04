Suspects in UNK rape case to be sentenced for misdemeanor assault

Two men originally charged with raping a UNK co-ed in her dorm room have instead been convicted of misdemeanor third degree assault.

Prestin Melroy, 20, Kearney, and Zachary Reikofski, 20, Fairbury, were originally charged with first degree sexual assault.

Court records indicate that a UNK coed accused the pair of raping her in her UNK dorm room on November 4, 2018.

Last month, prosecutors dropped the sexual assault charges against both men and they were convicted of third degree assault, a misdemeanor carrying a max penalty of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Melroy and Reikofski are scheduled for sentencing in July.

The men were students at UNK at the time of the alleged sexual assault, but a campus spokesperson said neither is currently enrolled.

Melroy was also charged with misdemeanor third degree sexual assault related a separate alleged rape on the same day. That sexual assault charge was also dropped and he was convicted of misdemeanor third degree assault in that case too. He'll be sentenced for that crime July 14..

UNK officials said Melroy was a member of the UNK wrestling team at the time of the incidents but was removed from the team.

