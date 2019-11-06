Suspects steal rent checks from multiple apartment complexes

Lincoln Police are looking for a man and a woman who went to multiple apartment complexes in northeast Lincoln and stole rent checks from money order boxes.

LPD said the burglaries took place at the Cheever Apartment complex, located at 2360 N 44th Street, Sunridge Apartments at 3811 Sunridge Road, College Park at 120 College Park Circle, and Chateau Clubhouse at 1025 N 63rd Street.

According to police, the pair stole rent checks from all four locations sometime between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The crimes were captured on surveillance.

Police said a device was used to fish out the checks from the money order boxes on the properties.

No arrests have been made.

