Man stopped and asked 14-year-old if she wanted a ride, needed money

The Kearney Police Department received a report of a suspicious male driving a black car in the area of Harmon Park on Monday at around 8:30 a.m.

A 14-year-old girl reported that, as she was walking, a male subject in a black 4-door car with tinted windows stopped to ask if she was okay and if she wanted a ride. He also asked the girl if she needed any money. The girl reported to officers that the male drove away as two other ladies walked by.

The vehicle is described as being a black 4-door car with tinted windows. She described the male subject as being a white male, 5’11” tall, approximately 145 pounds, with very short hair or shaved head, with blue eyes, and wearing a gray and white pullover style shirt. Officers have been reviewing surveillance video from this area and are continuing to investigate this report.

As always, the Kearney Police Department encourages you to call in with reports of suspicious activity. If you have any information about this case, you can call the K.P.D. nonemergency number at (308) 237-2104, Buffalo County CrimeStoppers at (308) 237-3424, or by using the See It, Say It, Send It App on your IOS or Android device.