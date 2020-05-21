Suspicious car parked in non-profit's parking lot leads to arrest

Lincoln Police arrested a man after knives and drugs were found in his vehicle parked in a non-profit's parking lot.

On Wednesday around 2:15 a.m., Lincoln police officers were patrolling in an area near Leighton Avenue, near N 48th Street in northeast Lincoln, when they noticed a car in the Salvation Army Parking lot.

LPD said responding officers found it suspicious being that it was in the parking lot after hours and the car had a number of items strapped to the top of the van.

Responding officers made contact with the driver, identified as Gary Vinsonhaler, 53, as well as a woman, 53, who was a passenger.

LPD said officers asked Vinsonhaler and the woman to get out of the car so that officers could speak with them.

Officers noted that two German Shepherds were barking aggressively through partially opened windows in the car.

LPD said they found three knives, partially concealed, near the driver's side seat.

One of the blades measured 16-inches in length, according to officers, and after searching the rest of the car they found a glass pipe that contained residue of suspected meth.

Vinsonhaler was arrested and is facing possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.