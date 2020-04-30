Sutton man arrested for sex crimes

A Sutton man is under arrest for seven sex crimes.

The state patrol reported that Linus Cloet, 58, of Sutton, was arrested Thursday morning as part of a joint effort by multiple agencies including the Clay County Sheriff's office.

The agencies investigated allegations of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Cloet,was arrested in Clay County Thursday morning for sex trafficking of a minor, child abuse, three counts of pandering, and two counts of solicitation. He was lodged in Clay County Jail.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation or other allegations is encouraged to call the Nebraska State Patrol Troop C office at 308-385-6000.

Also on Thursday, the state patrol reported that an Edgar man was arrested Wednesday. Bryan Wessels, 33, was found in possession of more than 100 child porn images. He was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography.

It is not known if the two cases are related.

