Sydney Loofe murder trial continues without Trail | Search for Loofe's remains outlined

The murder trial of Sydney Loofe continued on Wednesday, once again without defendant Aubrey Trail in attendance.

Trail was not present in court for the second straight day after cutting his throat in the middle of the courtroom on Monday morning.

Trail shouted “Bailey is innocent and I curse you all” before cutting himself with what was likely a piece of razor blade.

On Wednesday, witness testimony picked up with FBI Special Agent Eli McBride, who described the search for Loofe’s remains in Clay County after the arrests of Trail and his co-defendant Bailey Boswell.

McBride said that after using digital evidence to find the location where Loofe’s dismembered remains were buried, search crews found a plastic suit, several pairs of gloves, cut up trash bags, and a white fleece jacket in a Clay County field.

Loofe was wearing the jacket in a recent Snapchat video, McBride said.

In addition, a number of body parts were located.

“Loofe’s body was cut into 14 pieces, we found 13 of those pieces, McBride said. “The piece we didn’t find was the upper left arm from just above her elbow to just below her shoulder.”

After the body parts were located, authorities searched the home of Boswell and Trail once again, finding tools, a book about human anatomy, and a box for the plastic suit found in the field.

Forensic evidence was taken from the apartment and sent to the lab. The results of those tests are expected to be discussed during testimony on Wednesday afternoon.

