Mother of Sydney Loofe testifies in court in Aubrey Trail trial

The Sydney Loofe murder trial continued on Thursday after a series of delays pushed back witness testimony the day before.

Aubrey Trail, who is facing first-degree murder charges in connection to the death of the 24-year-old Loofe in November 2017, appeared in court after being absent from proceedings Wednesday.

No reason was given for his absence Wednesday, but Judge Vicky Johnson said Thursday morning that Trail’s absence was due to him being sick.

The state called its first witness, Loofe’s mother Susie, shortly after 9 a.m.

Susie Loofe said Sydney was living in a duplex on Colfax Avenue in Lincoln after taking a job at the Lincoln Menards in 2014.

After Sydney went missing, Susie said she went to Sydney’s duplex and found her cat, Mimsey, was without food or water. Susie said Sydney loved her cat and would never leave her alone for that long, indicating something was wrong.

Susie described Sydney as struggling with depression and said the Monday before she went missing she had accompanied her daughter to the doctor to address her difficulties with depression.

Susie said she talked to her daughter over the next few days and then stopped hearing from her.

The defense questioned Susie Loofe once the state had finished its questioning.

The defense asked Susie if she was aware of Sydney’s marijuana use in 2015, and she said she was. However, Susie said it did not play a role in Sydney’s depression issues.

Susie did say Sydney was struggling with the depression the weekend before she disappeared.

The court went on recess for 15 minutes, and the trial will continue throughout the day on Thursday.

An order was issued on Wednesday banning media from live tweeting, blogging, or providing any other instantaneous information sharing during the trial.

