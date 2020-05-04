Syracuse salons and restaurants begin to reopen

Lincoln and Lancaster County are expected to loosen restrictions next Monday, according to the newest Directed Health Measure. But that might not be the case.

"I wish we could provide more certainty to everyone in our community right now," said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. "But we are of course seeing concerns in our positivity rate, our case numbers and a local outbreak adjacent to our community, so we are very much still evaluating the date for reopening those businesses."

The mayor wants to wait on more data to come through and hopes to have a better idea later this week. Meanwhile a few miles west and a few miles east of Lancaster County, restaurants and salons were allowed to on Monday.

Dozens of Nebraska counties were able to take their first steps to reopening places like salons, tattoo parlors and dining areas of restaurants. Owners said this will most likely keep them from closing their doors for good.

Mane Street Hair Styling is just one of the businesses in Syracuse reopening on Monday.

"It's nice to get back, talk to people and especially living here its like family," said Michelle Meyer, co-owner of Mane Street Hair Styling.

The salon is booked up weeks in advance, making up some of the loss in sales since its closure. Staff and client must wear masks, but the owners said their clients are taking all precautions seriously and some owners said they're providing masks for those without.

"It's just a little more difficult, more time consuming and as far as wiping down after every person leaves you just have to take more time to do the things that are necessary," said Kristy Henke, co-owner of Mane Street Hair Styling.

A short walk down the street at B & J's Family Restaurant and Lounge, the dining room is open for the first time in about a month.

"Reopening today partially has been tremendous, we've already doubled what we've been doing the past few weeks," said Anthony Hensley, owner of B & J's.

Hensley said that they have had the support with carry out orders and other purchases from customers. According to the owners, they were losing 70 percent or more income when they shut down.

"Most of my regulars came back in, and the support from the community has been tremendous and without them we'd already be closed," said Hensley.

Many restaurants and other businesses that were allowed to open in Nebraska are choosing to remain closed or on altered schedules until later into the month and beyond out of an abundance of caution.