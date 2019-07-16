T-L Irrigation highlighted during "Made in America" showcase

Hastings-based T-L Irrigation was among businesses from all 50 states showing off their American made products at the White House Monday.

John Thom, Chase Crawford and Craig Oswald show their industrial sprinkler on the South Lawn of the White House, a product of the T-L Irrigation Co. Nebraska Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Made in America Product Showcase event held at the White House. (Courtesy Photo by Megan McFarland)

It was the Trump administration’s third annual “Made in America” showcase.

T-L was selected to represent Nebraska at the event highlighting homegrown goods.

Their equipment was on display outside of the White House. Company vice president John Thom said he was proud to be invited.

“Our main market is agriculture related, so having an ag related product that we’re using to conserve water and water our crop, it’s an honor,” said John Thom, T-L Irrigation Company.

The equipment even caught the eye of President Trump. The president stopped by to talk to Thom and his co-workers before speaking to attendees on the south lawn.

T-L Irrigation will be celebrating 65 years in business next year.