TAGG app gives back to non-profits

Thanks to the TAGG app, when a person shops at a participating business they can scan their receipt and local non-profits will get a percent of their purchase without spending an extra dime.

(Source: 1011 NOW)

"I actually found out about it at the gas station," said Denise Goin of Lincoln Tree of Hope. "When I came in to pay they had a little business card on the counter. And I'm like a tech geek, so I'm like, 'What is this?'"

It stands for Together for A Greater Good.

"It's an organization founded in Omaha that has branched into Lincoln," Goin said. "It matches retailers up with non-profits, schools and fundraising events."

A user who downloads the app can choose what non-profit they wish to donate to, all they have to do is scan their receipt. Participating businesses include local restaurants, hair salons, and gas stations like all 23 U-Stop locations in Lincoln.

"I thought it was a great idea," said Theresa Lichtenberg, U-Stop Supervisor. "Everybody needs fuel anyway."

Lincoln Tree of Hope is just one of the dozen non-profits signed up. Now at U-Stop they get 1 percent from sales at the pump and 2 percent from in-store purchases.

"If you think about all the times you fill up your car, and 1% from every person who came here, if that were to be donated, that would help fund one of our big events every year," said Goin.

The TAGG app is available on both Apple an Android. You can find a complete list of participating businesses and non-profits on TAGG's website.