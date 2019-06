A traffic alert for drivers this week in Lincoln.

Beginning at 8 a.m., westbound Yankee Hill will be closed between Wilderness Ridge Drive and 27th Street. This will continue through Wednesday, June 26.

Access to businesses and home on Yankee Hill will be maintained via 14th Street.

The City of Lincoln said westbound traffic should use Pine Lake Road or seek an alternative route during the repairs.

Drivers are reminded to use caution around work zones.