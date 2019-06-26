Tabitha employee caught pawning company laptops

Lincoln Police said a Tabitha Health Care Services employee was arrested for felony theft after he pawned more than 20 of the company's computers.

On May 5, a Tabitha employee reported they received a phone call from a pawnshop in Lincoln, asking about three laptop computers being pawned by 36-year-old Dominic Walker.

Walker was a Network Infrastructure and Security Administrator for Tabitha.

Further investigation found that he had pawned 24 laptop computers owned by Tabitha at various pawnshops in Lincoln and Omaha between May of 2018 and May of 2019. Walker was arrested for felony theft on June 26.