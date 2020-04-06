Tabitha non-clinical staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Tabitha was notified on Monday that a non-clinical employee based at Tabitha Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 4720 Randolph Street in Lincoln tested positive for coronavirus. This individual serves in an administration role, meaning they do not provide direct care to Tabitha Residents.

On March 30, immediately after being notified that this individual experience a potential exposure outside of Tabitha, they left the workplace and began to self-isolate at home (employee had no symptoms). Following the guidance of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Center for Disease Control and Prevention, this employee began to self-monitor for symptoms at home. During the process, the individual began to feel minor symptoms and was instructed to receive a COVID-19 test.

All individuals who interacted with the affected employee in the week prior to self-isolation have been made aware and have been instructed to self-monitor for 14 days. The LLCH has indicated the risk of transmission to others as low. At this time, other Tabitha employees who've interacted with the affected individuals have not presented any symptoms. As a note, all Tabitha employees are screened prior to beginning work each day, and wear a mask at all times.