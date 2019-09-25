Tabitha patients take to the sky

Wednesday a group of seniors was treated to a day of fun in the sun and in the sky.

Eight patients from Tabitha Health Care Services got a chance to ride in a plane from the 1940s.

The group ranged in age from 78 all the way to 92 and many of the seniors are veterans themselves.

Each person got a chance for a 15 minute flight over Crete.

"Its a different kind of flying then being enclosed in a plane," said Judy Wilson a Tabitha patient. "I was reminded what it's like to take off. It was just cool and I loved it."

The event is put on by the Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation, a non-profit that honors veterans and elders living in long-term care facilities, and Sports Clips.

This is the fourth year in a row that Tabitha patients have participated in the activity.