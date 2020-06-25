Tabitha's Meals on Wheels program in Lincoln needs volunteer drivers

Tabitha Health is a non-profit, offering different senior care services in Lincoln. For years, the organization has been running their Meals on Wheels program, feeding those most vulnerable in the Lincoln community.

Right now, Meals on Wheels volunteers are taking extra precautions when delivering meals. They're required to wear masks, place the meals inside plastic bags and deliver them without making physical contact with clients. (SOURCE: KOLN)

Every day, Meals on Wheels volunteers distribute around 500 hot and ready meals to people living in Lincoln. Right now, the program has a little over 1,000 volunteers. Ever since the pandemic started, they've seen that number go down, and now, they're asking for more help.

Becoming a Meals on Wheels volunteer is easy. All you have to do is fill out a quick online application and complete a 15 minute training. As a volunteer, you'll be helping deliver meals and providing daily safety checks to seniors and those living with disabilities.

Some volunteers help out every single day, while others simply help whenever they have free time. "Volunteering is really flexible. You can do it one time or every single day, whatever works with you and your schedule. It's also really great to do with family members or with your fellow coworkers at your company. You can recruit them to help, too," says Jena Lambert, assistant director of volunteers at Tabitha.

Marti Lee has been volunteering with Tabitha's Meals on Wheels for the past five years and tells 10/11 she doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

Once a week during her lunch hour, Lee serves anywhere between 10 to 15 clients, while sometimes, helping two people living in each household.

Lee's route takes her about an hour and a half to complete. She arrives to Tabitha's around 10:30 in the morning to gather meals and check her route for the day. She then heads out to begin delivering hot meals to each client's home.

For Lee, it's the bond she creates with clients that keep her coming back and wanting to serve whenever she can.

"It makes me probably feel better than the volunteers. It's such a reward to know that you're probably one of the few people that people see during the day, brighten up their day, get the smiles. It's well worth it every time I go," Lee says.

Lee tells 10/11 her love of volunteering came from her mother and grandmother who did it for years. She says she really appreciates how flexible the Tabitha staff is with her volunteer schedule.

Meals on Wheels staff tells 10/11 they hope within the next month or so, they can see an increase of 50 to 100 more volunteer drivers. They say if more community members in Lincoln step up and volunteer, it could open up 500 new delivery routes.

If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering with Tabitha's Meals on Wheels program, visit their website.